How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (6-1) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 44.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, New Orleans has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 104.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- New Orleans is 3-1 when it scores more than 104.7 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.8 on the road.
- The Pelicans gave up fewer points at home (109.9 per game) than away (115) last season.
- At home, the Pelicans made 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.3%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
