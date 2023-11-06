Oddsmakers have set player props for Nikola Jokic and others when the Denver Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Get McCollum gear at Fanatics!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +106)

The 24.5-point total set for Zion Williamson on Monday is 1.0 more point than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 10.5-point total set for Herbert Jones on Monday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged five rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -135) 9.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Monday's points prop bet for Jokic is 28.5 points. That's 2.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

His per-game rebound average of 13 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +106)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 3.8 less than his over/under on Monday (17.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.