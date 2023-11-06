How to Watch Samford vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) take on the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Samford vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Samford went 15-5 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Bulldogs put up 16 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).
- Samford put together a 21-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Samford Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Samford scored 81.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.7.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
- Beyond the arc, Samford made fewer triples on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (35%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi College
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.