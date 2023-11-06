The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) are double-digit, 19.5-point favorites against the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Samford vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -19.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Samford combined with its opponents to score more than 144.5 points in 16 of 26 games last season.

Bulldogs outings last year had a 150.3-point average over/under, 5.8 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 14-12-0 last year.

Purdue (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 7.1% less often than Samford (14-12-0) last year.

Samford vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 12 40% 72.7 151.4 62.7 134.3 137.1 Samford 16 61.5% 78.7 151.4 71.6 134.3 145.8

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 78.7 points per game last year were 16 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

Samford went 14-10 against the spread and 21-7 overall when it scored more than 62.7 points last season.

Samford vs. Purdue Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 1-4 14-16-0 Samford 14-12-0 0-0 16-10-0

Samford vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Samford 14-2 Home Record 13-3 8-3 Away Record 8-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

