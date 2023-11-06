Samford vs. Purdue: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) are double-digit, 19.5-point favorites against the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Samford vs. Purdue Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-19.5
|144.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Samford combined with its opponents to score more than 144.5 points in 16 of 26 games last season.
- Bulldogs outings last year had a 150.3-point average over/under, 5.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 14-12-0 last year.
- Purdue (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 7.1% less often than Samford (14-12-0) last year.
Samford vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 144.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|12
|40%
|72.7
|151.4
|62.7
|134.3
|137.1
|Samford
|16
|61.5%
|78.7
|151.4
|71.6
|134.3
|145.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Samford Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs' 78.7 points per game last year were 16 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
- Samford went 14-10 against the spread and 21-7 overall when it scored more than 62.7 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Samford vs. Purdue Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|14-16-0
|1-4
|14-16-0
|Samford
|14-12-0
|0-0
|16-10-0
Samford vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Samford
|14-2
|Home Record
|13-3
|8-3
|Away Record
|8-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.7
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.