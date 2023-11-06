The Bradley Braves (0-0) take on the UAB Blazers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Braves allowed to opponents.

In games UAB shot better than 40.5% from the field, it went 21-6 overall.

The Blazers were the third-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves finished 101st.

Last year, the Blazers recorded 18.0 more points per game (80.7) than the Braves gave up (62.7).

UAB went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB averaged 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged away from home (78.3).

At home, the Blazers gave up 8.7 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (74.6).

UAB sunk 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% in home games and 36.7% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Upcoming Schedule