Monday's game that pits the UAB Blazers (0-0) versus the Bradley Braves (0-0) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UAB vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 75, Bradley 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-7.7)

UAB (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

UAB Performance Insights

Last season, UAB was 13th-best in college basketball on offense (80.7 points scored per game) and ranked 184th on defense (70.3 points allowed).

On the glass, the Blazers were third-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.6 per game) last season. They were 185th in rebounds allowed (31.3 per game).

With 14.1 assists per game last year, UAB was 101st in the nation.

With 7.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown last season, the Blazers were 210th and 102nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

UAB gave up 7.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 196th and 52nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, UAB attempted 31.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.4% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.8% of UAB's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.2% were 2-pointers.

