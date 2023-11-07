How to Watch Auburn vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) face the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.
- In games Auburn shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.
- The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears ranked 283rd.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged just 2.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Bears allowed (70.3).
- Auburn had a 13-5 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).
- The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.
- At home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.5) than away from home (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Barclays Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.