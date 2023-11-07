The Baylor Bears will begin their 2023-24 season against the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Auburn vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Auburn vs. Baylor Betting Trends (2022-23)

Auburn went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Tigers had an ATS record of 4-4.

Baylor won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 18 Bears games hit the over.

