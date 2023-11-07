Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Autauga County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prattville High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.