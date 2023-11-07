Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Baldwin County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Snook Christian Academy at West Florida Baptist Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 7

6:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Milton, FL

Milton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satsuma High School at Bayshore Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vigor High School at Fairhope High School