The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) hit the court against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Rattlers allowed to opponents.
  • In games Creighton shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
  • The Rattlers ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 41st.
  • Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays scored were 6.4 more points than the Rattlers allowed (70).
  • When Creighton scored more than 70 points last season, it went 17-6.

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Bluejays allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Florida A&M went 4-5 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Rattlers ranked 195th.
  • The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up.
  • When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 7-14.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.6).
  • Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida A&M averaged 60.1 points per game at home last season, and 57.7 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Rattlers conceded 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (74.5).
  • Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/9/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/14/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

