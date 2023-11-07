Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainview High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
