Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Lee County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prattville High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.