Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at Section High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Section, AL

Section, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Grissom High School