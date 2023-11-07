Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Marshall County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albertville High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.