Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Mobile County, Alabama? Of course there is.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Murphy High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satsuma High School at Bayshore Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vigor High School at Fairhope High School