Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Morgan County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
