The Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau and the Nashville Predators' Thomas Novak are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 12 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored two goals and 10 assists in 11 games (playing 18:56 per game).

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 11 total points (one per game), with seven goals and four assists.

This season, Novak has scored six goals and contributed three assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 72 saves and allowing eight goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Flames Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Calgary, Elias Lindholm has eight points in 11 games (two goals, six assists).

Andrew Mangiapane has four goals and three assists, equaling seven points (0.6 per game).

Huberdeau's six points this season are via two goals and four assists.

Daniel Vladar (2-1-0) has a goals against average of four on the season. His .844% save percentage ranks 65th in the NHL.

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 27th 2.55 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 29th 3.64 Goals Allowed 2.91 11th 10th 32.5 Shots 31.2 16th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 20th 17.95% Power Play % 23.4% 11th 4th 89.47% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 31st

