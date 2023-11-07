Predators vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Calgary Flames (3-7-1) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they play the Nashville Predators (5-6) on November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-130)
|Predators (+105)
|6
|Flames (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in eight games this season, and won three (37.5%).
- Nashville has a record of 3-4 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 48.8% chance to win.
- Nashville has played six games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|28 (27th)
|Goals
|32 (19th)
|40 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (12th)
|7 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (7th)
|4 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators have scored 32 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 19th in the league.
- The Predators have given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is 0.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.