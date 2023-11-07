The Calgary Flames (3-7-1) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they play the Nashville Predators (5-6) on November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-130) Predators (+105) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in eight games this season, and won three (37.5%).

Nashville has a record of 3-4 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 48.8% chance to win.

Nashville has played six games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 28 (27th) Goals 32 (19th) 40 (25th) Goals Allowed 32 (12th) 7 (16th) Power Play Goals 11 (7th) 4 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators have scored 32 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 19th in the league.

The Predators have given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is 0.

