Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Russell County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central-Phenix City High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.