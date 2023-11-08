Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lee County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 8
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.