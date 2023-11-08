How to Watch Troy vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (1-0) battle the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
- Troy went 10-4 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats ranked 23rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.
- The Trojans scored an average of 73.2 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 73.1 the Bobcats allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Troy went 11-4.
Troy Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Troy put up 81.7 points per game last season, 16 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).
- At home, the Trojans gave up 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).
- Beyond the arc, Troy sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) too.
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 92-47
|Trojan Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/10/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Reinhardt
|-
|Trojan Arena
