The Troy Trojans (1-0) battle the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Troy went 10-4 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Bobcats ranked 23rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.
  • The Trojans scored an average of 73.2 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 73.1 the Bobcats allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Troy went 11-4.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Troy put up 81.7 points per game last season, 16 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).
  • At home, the Trojans gave up 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Troy sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) too.

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fort Lauderdale W 92-47 Trojan Arena
11/8/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
11/10/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
11/14/2023 Reinhardt - Trojan Arena

