The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Troy vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Troy vs. Ohio Betting Trends (2022-23)

Troy went 15-12-0 ATS last season.

The Trojans were an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Ohio put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Bobcats games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

