The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Troy vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Troy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-9.5)
|145.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-8.5)
|146.5
|-420
|+320
Troy vs. Ohio Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Troy went 15-12-0 ATS last season.
- The Trojans were an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Ohio put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Bobcats games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.
