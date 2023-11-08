In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday, the Le Moyne Dolphins and the Colorado Buffaloes take the court at CU Events Center.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dayton Flyers vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: XL Center
  • Location: Hartford, Connecticut

How to Watch Dayton vs. UConn

  • TV: SNY

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carmichael Arena
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina

  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: CU Events Center
  • Location: Boulder, Colorado

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Colorado

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Southern Jaguars vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moody Center
  • Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch Southern vs. Texas

  • TV: LHN

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Stanford

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

