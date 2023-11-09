The Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will face the Chicago Bears' defense and Jaylon Johnson in Week 10 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup versus the Bears secondary.

Panthers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 87.6 11 11 49 10.06

Adam Thielen vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has totaled 62 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (76.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina ranks sixth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,497 (187.1 per contest) and 19th in passing TDs (10).

The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this year, placing 28th in the NFL with 140 total points scored (17.5 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards (2,267).

Carolina has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 38.9 times contest, which is third in the league.

In the red zone, the Panthers are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 27 total red-zone pass attempts (49.1% red-zone pass rate).

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 22 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Chicago has given up 2,312 (256.9 per game), the second-most in the NFL.

The Bears are allowing 26.9 points per game, third-most in the NFL.

Chicago has given up over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 76 28 Def. Targets Receptions 62 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.8 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 610 22 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 76.3 3.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 225 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

