The Colorado State Rams (1-0) take the court against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Colorado State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs scored 7.4 fewer points per game last year (56.8) than the Rams allowed their opponents to score (64.2).

Alabama A&M had a 14-9 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.3 points.

Last year, the 72.3 points per game the Rams recorded were 11.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (61.3).

When Colorado State scored more than 61.3 points last season, it went 17-6.

Alabama A&M Schedule