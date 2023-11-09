Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The North Alabama Lions (1-0) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) hit the court at Flowers Hall on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Florence, Alabama
- Venue: Flowers Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- In Alabama A&M's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
- The Bulldogs were 12-15-0 against the spread last year.
- Alabama A&M (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 7.5% less often than North Alabama (14-13-0) last year.
Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Alabama
|74.1
|143.7
|74.3
|145.2
|143.9
|Alabama A&M
|69.6
|143.7
|70.9
|145.2
|139.5
Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions gave up.
- Alabama A&M went 4-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scored more than 74.3 points last season.
Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Alabama
|14-13-0
|16-11-0
|Alabama A&M
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Alabama
|Alabama A&M
|9-4
|Home Record
|9-8
|8-10
|Away Record
|5-8
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|8-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
