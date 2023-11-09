Thursday's contest features the Memphis Tigers (0-1) and the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) squaring off at Elma Roane Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-54 victory for heavily favored Memphis according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Hornets enter this contest on the heels of a 93-39 loss to Alabama on Monday.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 69, Alabama State 54

Alabama State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per outing (310th in college basketball). They had a -214 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.9 points per game.

In SWAC games, Alabama State averaged 3.5 more points (66.8) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

The Hornets put up more points at home (69.2 per game) than away (59.2) last season.

In 2022-23, Alabama State conceded 13.4 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (75.6).

