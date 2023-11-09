How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) take on the Memphis Tigers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama State vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 61.2 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Alabama State had a 9-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- Last year, the Tigers scored just 2.8 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Hornets gave up (70.2).
- Memphis went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- The Tigers shot 33.3% from the field last season, 20.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- The Hornets shot 38.0% from the field, 8.9% lower than the 46.9% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 93-39
|Foster Auditorium
|11/9/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
