The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) take on the Memphis Tigers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 61.2 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Alabama State had a 9-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

Last year, the Tigers scored just 2.8 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Hornets gave up (70.2).

Memphis went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

The Tigers shot 33.3% from the field last season, 20.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

The Hornets shot 38.0% from the field, 8.9% lower than the 46.9% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

