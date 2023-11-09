Thursday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (1-0) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at Neville Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-55 and heavily favors Auburn to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Tigers won their most recent game 78-49 against Jacksonville State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 69, Louisiana 55

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 66.6 points per game last season (145th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball). They had a +23 scoring differential.

Auburn's offense was less productive in SEC tilts last year, posting 59.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.6 PPG.

Offensively the Tigers played better in home games last season, putting up 71.3 points per game, compared to 56.4 per game in road games.

Defensively Auburn was better in home games last season, allowing 59.7 points per game, compared to 75.0 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.