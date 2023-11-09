The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns' 57.9 points per game last year were 8.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Tigers allowed.

Louisiana had a 16-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Tigers put up were 8.8 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (57.8).

When Auburn totaled more than 57.8 points last season, it went 15-4.

The Tigers made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

The Ragin' Cajuns shot at a 25.0% clip from the field last season, 27.0 percentage points less than the 52.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Auburn Schedule