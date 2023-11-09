How to Watch the Auburn vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Tennessee vs Florida State
- Bethune-Cookman vs Florida
- Texas A&M-CC vs Texas A&M
- Oklahoma vs Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt vs UT Martin
Auburn vs. Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 57.9 points per game last year were 8.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Tigers allowed.
- Louisiana had a 16-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
- Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Tigers put up were 8.8 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (57.8).
- When Auburn totaled more than 57.8 points last season, it went 15-4.
- The Tigers made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns shot at a 25.0% clip from the field last season, 27.0 percentage points less than the 52.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 78-49
|Neville Arena
|11/9/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.