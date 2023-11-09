Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Autauga Academy vs. Glenwood School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 9, Glenwood School will host Autauga Academy, starting at 7:50 PM ET.
Autauga Academy vs. Glenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:50 PM ET
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Fort Dale Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gulf Shores, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
