The Carolina Panthers (1-7) will look to upset the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Bears play the Panthers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Bears vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Chicago's offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Bears have won the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Bears have won the third quarter two times, lost five times, and tied two times.

On offense, Chicago is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored three times, and been knotted up four times.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Bears have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' eight games this season, they have won the fourth quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Bears vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have led after the first half in three games, have been losing after the first half in five games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

In nine games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (0-3 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and been knotted up two times (0-2).

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, lost the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.