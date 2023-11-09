Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Boaz High School vs. Southside-Gadsden High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southside-Gadsden High School will host Boaz High School in 5A action on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boaz vs. S'side-Gadsden Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Southside, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Etowah High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Marshall County Games This Week
Arab High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
