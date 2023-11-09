Cherokee County High School will host Central High School - Florence in 4A play on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Cen.-Florence vs. Cherokee County Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Wadley, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Florence High School at Thompson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alabaster, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lexington, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lynn, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

