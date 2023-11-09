Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Cherokee County, Alabama this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
