Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Clarke County, Alabama this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jackson Academy at Lowndes Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lowndesboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dadeville High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
