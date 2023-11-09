Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Coffee County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.