Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Covington County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Opp High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
