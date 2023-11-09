Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Elmore County, Alabama this week? We've got the information.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wetumpka High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Headland High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
