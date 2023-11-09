Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Etowah County, Alabama this week.

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School