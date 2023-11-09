Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Etowah County, Alabama this week.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
