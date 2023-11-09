On Thursday, November 9, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Lee-Scott Academy will face Fort Dale Academy in Auburn, AL.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ft. Dale Aca. vs. Lee-Scott Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Autauga Academy at Glenwood School

Game Time: 7:50 PM ET on November 9

7:50 PM ET on November 9 Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10

6:55 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Butler County Games This Week

Keith Middle-High School at Georgiana School