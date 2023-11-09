Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST
High school football action in Houston County, Alabama is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
