High school football action in Houston County, Alabama is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy