Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pelham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Christian Academy at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
