Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you reside in Lauderdale County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Florence High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aliceville High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
