Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lawrence County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Hatton High School at Sulligent High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Stulligent, AL

Stulligent, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Pleasant Grove High School