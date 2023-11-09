Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lawrence County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hatton High School at Sulligent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Stulligent, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
