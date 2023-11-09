Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Macon County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Notasulga High School at Millry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Millry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.