Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Madison County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison Academy at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

James Clemens High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School