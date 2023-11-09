Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Madison County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Academy at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.