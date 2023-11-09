Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Marion County, Alabama this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Colbert County High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Winfield, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
