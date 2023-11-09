Hackleburg High School will host Marion County High School in 1A play on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County vs. Hackleburg Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Colbert County High School at Winfield High School